Lakeland PBS

The State Of Minnesota Projects $1.3 Billion Budget Surplus For 2020-21 Year

Malaak KhattabDec. 5 2019

ST.PAUL,Minn. (AP)- Minnesota budget officials are projecting a $1.3 billion surplus in the current two-year budget period thanks to an improving economic outlook. The improved forecast helps set the stage for spending debates in the 2020 legislative session, which convenes Feb. 11. Tops on the session’s agenda will be crafting a public works borrowing package, also known as a bonding bill. But lawmakers are bound to have ideas for what to do with the extra money. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders from both parties plan to comment on the improved outlook later in the day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

E-Cigarette Maker Juul Being Sued By Minnesota Attorney General For Targeting Young People

Gov. Walz Establishes Subcabinet, Advisory Council on Climate Change

One Man Arrested And One Man Dead Due To A Fatal Overdose

Free Admission To Minnesota State Parks And Recreation Areas Day After Thanksgiving

Latest Stories

Community Forums To Take Place To Highlight Minnesota Water Conservation

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

Gallery North’s Creative Cafe Will Host Fabric Ornament And Drop Pendant Classes

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

Red Lake Nation And Minnesota DNR Renew Upper And Lower Lake Fishery Management Agreement

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

Bemidji Girls Basketball Off to Strong Start

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

BSU Hockey Player named WCHA Forward of the Month

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.