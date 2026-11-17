In honor of the holiday season, the Salvation Army kicked off their Red Kettle campaign at the Super One Foods in Baxter with the ringing of the holiday bell.

When you hear that sound, it means the holiday season is upon us. And for the Salvation Army, that means their Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing.

Co-Chair of the campaign, Brian Lehman, said” So the Red Kettle Campaign is all about getting volunteers to ring the bell for the Salvation Army. There’s a lot of need, and the red kettles and what we raise here locally go directly to support the people that we serve at the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army.”

All money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign stays local and helps families with the cost of food, rent, prescriptions, utilities, and other everyday needs.

Captain of The Salvation Army Northern Division Teri Brecto said” The food insecurity is huge, the rental assistance is huge, and also utilities; they’re both going up very high with our economy going upscale this way. One of our biggest organizations is our food shelf. We buy our own food. We don’t we’re not part of TFF or Second Harvest. We also we also see more homeless people. So we take care of families and children at the at our hotel that we have that we have an agreement with.”

It’s not just the Salvation Army that’s joining in on the ringing-the-bell fun.

Lehman stated, “ We have wonderful civic organizations like the Brainerd Rotary, the Satoma Club, Kiwanis, a slew of Lions clubs, a lot of great churches that are involved in and helping a bunch of businesses and just a whole lot of individuals that help out. Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.”

With 11 bell-ringing locations throughout the county, all efforts are to help the Salvation Army reach one big goal and provide a better living for the Brainerd Lakes area.

Brecto also said” A small donation goes a long way. We can take a family of four for like 12 $13, and we can spend our dollars that way. Our goal this year is $200,000, up from last year, but that’s just because the need is so much more this year. You’ll see that red Kettle in all 11 areas between Pequot Lakes, Crosby, Nisswa, Brainerd, and Baxter. So we encourage people to ring that bell and to give generously because the need is great and the need needs no season.”

The Salvation Army will have a Red Kettle Day of caring on Thursday, December 17th at 12 p.m. at the same Super One Foods in Baxter.