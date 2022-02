Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, February 26 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Rock out with the legendary band at one of the biggest free concerts of all time, recorded in 2006 in Rio in front of an audience of 1.5 million fans.