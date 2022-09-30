Lakeland PBS

The Remember Project Puts on Play in Bemidji to Open Conversation on Dementia

Justin OthoudtSep. 29 2022

Arguably one of the most important parts of spreading awareness is getting community involvement, and that was the goal when Bemidji’s Northwoods Caregivers held a performance of “Fortune Cookies,” a play about the anxieties surrounding dementia, put on by The Remember Project.

The Remember Project performs short-form plays and then invites the audience to discuss the performance and what their biggest takeaways are, leading to broader conversations as a whole.

The discussions that follow are really the key to this event, as are active community conversations about dementia, the anxieties people may be feeling towards it, and how as a community, we can better understand it.

In an event like this, community and awareness are inseparable, and could lead to more open and honest conversations about dementia in the future.

“This is very eye-opening, I hope,” said Northwoods Caregivers dementia program manager Jennifer Cole. “I hope to have more events like these in the future.”

Northwoods Caregivers will be continuing their “Week of Awareness” with their last event being the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday, Oct. 1.

