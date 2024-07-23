‘The Prom’ Set to Open at CLC Performing Arts Center

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center will be showing the musical “The Prom” from July 23rd through August 1st at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

Directed and choreographed by Amy Borash, with vocal direction from Koreann Martin, the story follows four odd Broadway stars in desperate need of a new stage. When they learn about a small-town prom facing controversy, they see an opportunity to get back in the spotlight.

The town wants to keep the high school dance traditional, but one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, resulting in a lesson in love and acceptance.

The show will run at the CLC’s Chalberg Theater from July 23rd through the 25th, and July 30th through August 1st at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on July 28th. More information is available at the CLC Performing Arts Center website.