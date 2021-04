Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Sanford Center in Bemidji will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on September 30 at 7:30 PM.

This is the first announcement by the Sanford Center of an event this size since the start of the pandemic.

Tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Sanford Center Box Office.

