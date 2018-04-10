The Polls Are Open For Brainerd Schools Special Election

Today is election day for the Brainerd Public School’s Special Election regarding their comprehensive facilities plan. The polls will be open until 8 p.m. and in order to find your polling place click here.

All of the students in the district will be impacted through the three question ballot where question one will address needs for the elementary schools, question two will focus on secondary education and question three will enhance an auditorium into a performing arts center at the Brainerd High School.

However, question three is contingent on the approval of question two. If question two does not pass, then question three cannot pass either.

When looking at the buildings, Brainerd Schools focused on safety, space, efficiency and maintenance to come up with their final plan for their investment of $145.8 million dollars in the 12 district buildings.

Lakeland News will have updated information on the election results as they become available.