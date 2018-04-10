Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

The Polls Are Open For Brainerd Schools Special Election

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

Today is election day for the Brainerd Public School’s Special Election regarding their comprehensive facilities plan. The polls will be open until 8 p.m. and in order to find your polling place click here.

All of the students in the district will be impacted through the three question ballot where question one will address needs for the elementary schools, question two will focus on secondary education and question three will enhance an auditorium into a performing arts center at the Brainerd High School.

However, question three is contingent on the approval of question two. If question two does not pass, then question three cannot pass either.

When looking at the buildings, Brainerd Schools focused on safety, space, efficiency and maintenance to come up with their final plan for their investment of $145.8 million dollars in the 12 district buildings.

Lakeland News will have updated information on the election results as they become available.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

REMINDER: Concert Ticket Winners Announced Tonight On Lakeland News

Community Spotlight: Afternoon Tea For Hope Raises Over $15,000

2018 Brainerd Teacher Of The Year Surprised With Award

Golden Apple: Riverside Elementary First Graders Prepare For Worldwide Music Trip

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

War Of Words Over Buffer Strip Law Heats Up At Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Republican chairmen of agriculture committees at the Minnesota Legislature are accusing the Dayton administration of
Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Latest Stories

War Of Words Over Buffer Strip Law Heats Up At Capitol

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

REMINDER: Concert Ticket Winners Announced Tonight On Lakeland News

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Bemidji Boys Tennis Beats Grand Rapids

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Local Football Coaches Receive Awards From MFCA

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Bemidji Boys Tennis Takes Second Win Of Day Against Crookston

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.