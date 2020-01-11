The Pay it Forward Foundation Host I.C.E Fest 2020 in Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

I.C.E Fest is held every year in Little Falls. It is a family event typically held over a weekend to bring the community out. The main attraction is the record breaking ice carousel that Chuck Zwilling plans to start carving out, into the ice within the next few weeks.

“It’s was just going to be cut the circle, put some tents up and some heaters and kind of have a little party and then last year it turned into a full fledged event where there was different activities like snowmobiling rides, Santa slay rides, skating, curling, igloo building, so there’s lots of different activities for families to do,” said Pay It Forward Founder Chuck Zwilling.

The event raises money to benefit hungry children and families. I.C.E Fest 2020 will be held on February 8th and 9th regardless of weather conditions

