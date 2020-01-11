Lakeland PBS

The Pay it Forward Foundation Host I.C.E Fest 2020 in Little Falls

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 10 2020

I.C.E Fest is held every year in Little Falls. It is a family event typically held over a weekend to bring the community out. The main attraction is the record breaking ice carousel that Chuck Zwilling plans to start carving out, into the ice within the next few weeks.

“It’s was just going to be cut the circle, put some tents up and some heaters and kind of have a little party and then last year it turned into a full fledged event where there was different activities like snowmobiling rides, Santa slay rides, skating, curling, igloo building, so there’s lots of different activities for families to do,” said Pay It Forward Founder Chuck Zwilling.

The event raises money to benefit hungry children and families. I.C.E Fest 2020 will be held on February 8th and 9th regardless of weather conditions

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Latest Stories

Missing Brainerd Woman Found Deceased

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Governor Walz to Provide Local Jobs and Plans To Improve Water Quality And Infrastructure Across The State

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Gov. Walz Proposes Investment in Affordable Housing Projects

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

MN Supreme Court Rejects Attempt to Join Trump on GOP Primary Ballot

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

MN Flu Deaths Have Doubled This Season

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.