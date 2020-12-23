The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes Exceeds One Million Meals Given

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes has made giving out meals to those in need their responsibility in the past several years. Last year, they eclipsed 200,000 meals. They knew because of the pandemic that number would increase, but by how much? We caught up with reporter Chris Burns to find out.

Executive Director Shawn Hansen says she’s grateful for all the volunteers and the donations the program has received. She projects over the final week of 2020, they’ll surpass 1,050,000 meals given away this year.

