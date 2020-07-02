Lakeland PBS

The Outreach Program Hosts Meal Packing Event at Camp Ripley

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 1 2020

The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes and the servicemembers of Camp Ripley joined forces earlier today to help provide meals for those in need.

Shawn Hansen, the Executive Director of the Outreach Program, said today that her program has been limited in serving local food banks and shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has been able to pack 25,000 meals a week with social distancing restrictions in place, according to Hansen.

Today, Camp Ripley servicemembers helped far surpass that weekly average and have created up to 12 weeks of meals for those in the Brainerd Lakes region.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Hospitalizations in MN Due to COVID-19 Continue to Drop

MN Hospitality Groups Ask Bars, Restaurants, and Breweries to Follow Safety Guidelines

Bemidji Boys Soccer Still Getting Work in Despite No Summer Games

Local Sporting Events Continue with Modifications

Latest Stories

Authorities Looking For Suspicious Man Approaching Women in Fosston

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

MN Senate Opens Hearings on Unrest Following George Floyd's Death

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Hospitalizations in MN Due to COVID-19 Continue to Drop

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

MN Hospitality Groups Ask Bars, Restaurants, and Breweries to Follow Safety Guidelines

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Watermelon, Blueberry Sparklers

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.