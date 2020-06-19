Lakeland PBS

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation Is Hosting A Virtual Fundraiser

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 19 2020

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is holding a virtual fundraiser, and those who donate have a chance to win prizes through Facebook. The Northwest Minnesota Foundation wants to help raise $1,000 to support local breweries.

Starting on Wednesday, June 24th, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation will have a full day of fundraising with a number of giveaways that will be given out on Facebook to a few lucky donors throughout the day.

Some of the prizes include:

  • A wine basket package for the non-beer drinkers!
  • A Northwest Minnesota Beer package that includes a variety pack of cans from 3 different breweries. Also included are can coozies, a growler carrier, and a $10 gift card to each brewery!
  • Visa gift cards
  • Free beverages to enjoy at a local brewery
  • And more!

Anyone can donate between now and Wednesday to qualify for giveaways. Visit www.nwmf.org/cheers to make a gift online now or text “Cheers” to 50155 to donate directly from a mobile phone!

Other ways to get involved:

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Church Musicians Opt For Virtual Concerts

Brainerd Middle School Teacher Who Made Racist Comments on Facebook Resigns

Brainerd Middle School Teacher’s Racially Divisive Facebook Posts Under Investigation

Brainerd Residents Protest in the Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Latest Stories

Independent Investigation Declines Prosecution of Alleged Bemidji Curfew Violation

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Crow Wing County Health Services To Host "Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection"

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

CLC Implementing Fall Semester Tuition Freeze For Undergraduates

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Bemidji League of Women Voters to Hold Virtual Candidate Forum

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

State Rep. Recognizes Protest Organized by BSU's Black Student Union

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.