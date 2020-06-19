The Northwest Minnesota Foundation Is Hosting A Virtual Fundraiser
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is holding a virtual fundraiser, and those who donate have a chance to win prizes through Facebook. The Northwest Minnesota Foundation wants to help raise $1,000 to support local breweries.
Starting on Wednesday, June 24th, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation will have a full day of fundraising with a number of giveaways that will be given out on Facebook to a few lucky donors throughout the day.
Some of the prizes include:
- A wine basket package for the non-beer drinkers!
- A Northwest Minnesota Beer package that includes a variety pack of cans from 3 different breweries. Also included are can coozies, a growler carrier, and a $10 gift card to each brewery!
- Visa gift cards
- Free beverages to enjoy at a local brewery
- And more!
Anyone can donate between now and Wednesday to qualify for giveaways. Visit www.nwmf.org/
Other ways to get involved:
- Visit one of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation partner breweries in person next Wednesday.
- When making a donation, share your story on social media as to why you chose to support NMF and include the hashtag: #CheersToNMF
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.