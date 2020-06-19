The Northwest Minnesota Foundation Is Hosting A Virtual Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is holding a virtual fundraiser, and those who donate have a chance to win prizes through Facebook. The Northwest Minnesota Foundation wants to help raise $1,000 to support local breweries.

Starting on Wednesday, June 24th, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation will have a full day of fundraising with a number of giveaways that will be given out on Facebook to a few lucky donors throughout the day.

Some of the prizes include:

A wine basket package for the non-beer drinkers!

A Northwest Minnesota Beer package that includes a variety pack of cans from 3 different breweries. Also included are can coozies, a growler carrier, and a $10 gift card to each brewery!

Visa gift cards

Free beverages to enjoy at a local brewery

And more!

Anyone can donate between now and Wednesday to qualify for giveaways. Visit www.nwmf.org/ cheers to make a gift online now or text “Cheers” to 50155 to donate directly from a mobile phone!

Other ways to get involved:

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today