The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Announces Recipients of Scholarship Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference is offering two scholarships. The first being the NMRC General Scholarship of $500 which is open to any student participating in robotics within the NMRC service area that choose to pursue any career or area of interest they have during post secondary education. This could be a traditional four year institution, or two year institutions.

This year’s NMRC General Scholarship award winner is Abigail Johnson. Abigail is a member of the robotics team at Bemidji HS, team #4674 the RoboJacks. She has plans on pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering and business management.

The second scholarship is the NMRC General Scholarship for Under-Represented Groups of $500 which is a scholarship guided by the same criteria as the General Scholarship but exists to specifically address the needs of under-represented groups.

This year’s NMRC General Scholarship for Under-represented Groups award winner is Lukas Hruby. Lukas is a member of the robotics team from Warroad HS, team #2883 F.R.E.D. Robotics. In Lukas’ essay submission he spoke repeatedly about sharing what he has learned and how giving back to the very programs that taught him so much throughout his time at Warroad being involved with robotics at many levels.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today