Thursday, December 8 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Go behind-the-scenes of the popular MASTERPIECE mystery series Annika, Miss Scarlet and The Duke, and Magpie Murders. Interviews with the stars and creators offer insights into the joys and challenges of making these shows.