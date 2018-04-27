Lakeland PBS
The Music Will Continue To Play For Laporte Public School

Josh Peterson
Apr. 27 2018
After planning to cut the music program out of its cirriculum, the Laporte School District is going to face the music, and rescind their original proposal. Through a community grass roots effort has created a new opportunity in laporte to keep the music going.

One reason the school originally proposed to cut the music program was because of declining enrollement in music classes, but now with the music program likely to stay in place, the school board will turn to the community for input.

Community members say one of the reasons they wanted to keep the music going was because of music teacher louise bass and the positive impact she has left on so many students.

Many Laporte music alumni are hopeful that an agreement can be reached to continue the music program and help it reach a crescendo.

For a community that shows its school spirit everywhere you look, the town of Laporte hopes the music will be heard for years to come.

The Laporte School Board will meet Tuesday to rescind its original proposal and begin revamping its music program.

Josh Peterson
