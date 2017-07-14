DONATE

LPTV NEWS

The Minnesota State Fair announces Amateur Talent Contest

Josh Peterson
Jul. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota State Fair’s Amateur Talent Contest showcases Minnesota’s top amateur talent. The deadline to register for auditions is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

This year a $10,000 grand prize will be awarded by JACK’S Pizza, along with thousands of dollars in additional cash and awards.

Special prize packages include:
· Open Division Grand Prize: $10,000, an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack and one year’s worth of JACK’S® Pizza
· Open Division 2nd Place: $2,500 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack
· Open Division 3rd Place: $1,000 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack
· Teen and Preteen Divisions 1st Place: $2,500 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack
· Teen and Preteen Divisions 2nd Place: $750 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack
· Teen and Preteen Divisions 3rd Place: $500 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack

In total, nearly $20,000 in prize money will be awarded to the first- through third-place winners in three divisions: Open Division (any age), Teen Division (ages 13-18) and Preteen Division (ages 12 and under).

Auditions will run Monday, July 24, through Sunday, July 30, at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the fairgrounds and begin at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The public is invited to attend audition sessions. From auditions, semifinalists will be selected to perform during the first 10 days of this year’s Minnesota State Fair at 6 p.m. on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage. Winners from the semifinals will compete in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Grandstand.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Outstanding Senior Volunteers Recognized In Brainerd

Minnesota State Fair Announces New Food, Vendors

Minnesota State Fair Announces Two More Grandstand Shows

Minnesota State Fair Announces Free Entertainment Lineup

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Dayton Picks Seasoned Official For Stadium Oversight Board

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has named a new chairman to lead the embattled board overseeing the new Minnesota Vikings stadium. The
Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Dayton Picks Seasoned Official For Stadium Oversight Board

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Clearwater County Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct And Child Pornography Possession

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

TrekNorth Charter School Selects New Director

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Beaver Athletics Names New Director Of Annual Giving

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Bemidji School District Facing Shortage Of Bus Drivers

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.