The Minnesota State Fair announces Amateur Talent Contest

The Minnesota State Fair’s Amateur Talent Contest showcases Minnesota’s top amateur talent. The deadline to register for auditions is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

This year a $10,000 grand prize will be awarded by JACK’S Pizza, along with thousands of dollars in additional cash and awards.

Special prize packages include:

· Open Division Grand Prize: $10,000, an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack and one year’s worth of JACK’S® Pizza

· Open Division 2nd Place: $2,500 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack

· Open Division 3rd Place: $1,000 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack

· Teen and Preteen Divisions 1st Place: $2,500 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack

· Teen and Preteen Divisions 2nd Place: $750 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack

· Teen and Preteen Divisions 3rd Place: $500 and an exclusive JACK’S® Pizza Prize Pack

In total, nearly $20,000 in prize money will be awarded to the first- through third-place winners in three divisions: Open Division (any age), Teen Division (ages 13-18) and Preteen Division (ages 12 and under).

Auditions will run Monday, July 24, through Sunday, July 30, at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the fairgrounds and begin at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The public is invited to attend audition sessions. From auditions, semifinalists will be selected to perform during the first 10 days of this year’s Minnesota State Fair at 6 p.m. on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage. Winners from the semifinals will compete in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Grandstand.