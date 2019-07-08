The Minnesota Historical Society Announces 42 Recipients Of The Minnesota Historical And Cultural Heritage Small Grants

The City of Coleraine and Staples Historical Society are among 42 recipients of the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants.

The Minnesota Historical Society announced $372,793 in Legacy Small grants to support history projects across Minnesota in 26 counties.

The City of Coleraine received $7,630 in grant funds to hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for the potential reuse of the 1910 Coleraine City Hall. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Staples Historical Society received $10,000 in grant money to hire an architect to conduct a condition assessment of the Northern Pacific Railway Depot and Freighthouse. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Minnesota Historical Society awards small grants quarterly to help non-profits and educational organizations to preserve and share Minnesota history.

This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on June 6, 2019.

More grant recipients included:

Arcola Mills Historic Foundation, Stillwater, $10,000

City of Afton, $10,000

City of Appleton, $10,000

City of Dayton, $6,462

City of Faribault, $10,000

City of Hopkins, $10,000

City of Lake City, $9,000

City of Maynard, $10,000

City of Northfield (Northfield Hospital and Clinics), $8,500

City of Rochester, $10,000

City of Stillwater, $9,950

Clarissa Community Museum Inc., Clarissa, $9,995

Cook County Historical Society, Grand Marais, $7,662Dakota County Library, Burnsville, $9,879

Farmers for Dawson, Dawson, $3,500

First Congregational Church of Winona, Winona, $10,000

Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, St. Paul, $9,550

Harmony Area Historical Society, Harmony, $3,000

Historic Saint Paul, St. Paul, $7,075

Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County, Moorhead, $10,000

Jordan Area Historical Society, Jordan, $9,990

Le Sueur County Historical Society, Le Center, $10,000

Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Minneapolis, $5,260

Minnesota Genealogical Society, Mendota Heights, $10,000.Minnesota Malayalee Association, Shoreview, $6,440

Murray County, Slayton, $10,000

North Hennepin Pioneer Society, Hanover, $10,000

Northfield Historical Society, Northfield, $10,000

Otter Tail County Historical Society, Fergus Falls, $10,000

Polish Cultural Institute, Winona, $9,980

Prospect House Museum, Battle Lake, $9,733

Reclaim Community, Jasper, $10,000

Regents of the University of Minnesota (Weisman Art Museum), Minneapolis, $9,505

Rondo Center of Diverse Expression, St. Paul, $8,350

San Francisco Township, $5,000

Seward Redesign Inc., Minneapolis, $10,000.St. Michael Historical Society, St. Michael, $10,000

State Street Theater Company, New Ulm, $10,000.

Stearns History Museum, St. Cloud, $9,505

Wheels Across the Prairie Museum, Tracy, $6,827