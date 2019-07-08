The Minnesota Historical Society Announces 42 Recipients Of The Minnesota Historical And Cultural Heritage Small Grants
The City of Coleraine and Staples Historical Society are among 42 recipients of the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants.
The Minnesota Historical Society announced $372,793 in Legacy Small grants to support history projects across Minnesota in 26 counties.
The City of Coleraine received $7,630 in grant funds to hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for the potential reuse of the 1910 Coleraine City Hall. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Staples Historical Society received $10,000 in grant money to hire an architect to conduct a condition assessment of the Northern Pacific Railway Depot and Freighthouse. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Minnesota Historical Society awards small grants quarterly to help non-profits and educational organizations to preserve and share Minnesota history.
This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on June 6, 2019.
More grant recipients included:
Arcola Mills Historic Foundation, Stillwater, $10,000
City of Afton, $10,000
City of Appleton, $10,000
City of Dayton, $6,462
City of Faribault, $10,000
City of Hopkins, $10,000
City of Lake City, $9,000
City of Maynard, $10,000
City of Northfield (Northfield Hospital and Clinics), $8,500
City of Rochester, $10,000
City of Stillwater, $9,950
Clarissa Community Museum Inc., Clarissa, $9,995
Cook County Historical Society, Grand Marais, $7,662Dakota County Library, Burnsville, $9,879
Farmers for Dawson, Dawson, $3,500
First Congregational Church of Winona, Winona, $10,000
Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, St. Paul, $9,550
Harmony Area Historical Society, Harmony, $3,000
Historic Saint Paul, St. Paul, $7,075
Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County, Moorhead, $10,000
Jordan Area Historical Society, Jordan, $9,990
Le Sueur County Historical Society, Le Center, $10,000
Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Minneapolis, $5,260
Minnesota Genealogical Society, Mendota Heights, $10,000.Minnesota Malayalee Association, Shoreview, $6,440
Murray County, Slayton, $10,000
North Hennepin Pioneer Society, Hanover, $10,000
Northfield Historical Society, Northfield, $10,000
Otter Tail County Historical Society, Fergus Falls, $10,000
Polish Cultural Institute, Winona, $9,980
Prospect House Museum, Battle Lake, $9,733
Reclaim Community, Jasper, $10,000
Regents of the University of Minnesota (Weisman Art Museum), Minneapolis, $9,505
Rondo Center of Diverse Expression, St. Paul, $8,350
San Francisco Township, $5,000
Seward Redesign Inc., Minneapolis, $10,000.St. Michael Historical Society, St. Michael, $10,000
State Street Theater Company, New Ulm, $10,000.
Stearns History Museum, St. Cloud, $9,505
Wheels Across the Prairie Museum, Tracy, $6,827