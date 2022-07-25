New Play “Water From Snow” Will Be At The Mask & Rose Women’s Theater

Click to print (Opens in new window)

“Water from Snow” a musical play set on a small lake in northern M is taking place at the Mask & Rose Women’s Theater in collaboration with playwright/composer Janet Preus.

Robert Elhai and Fred Steele, Broadway and Hollywood film score composers, will travel to Puposky to work with the local cast.

They have composed “The Lion King” Musical on Broadway over 150 Hollywood films. Fred Steele is part of the contemporary Black Gospel group the Steele Family has composed works for Broadway stages as well.

Performance dates are July 30th & 31st at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Organizers say you pay what you are able with a suggested $10 ticket price.

Local talent featured are Mary Anderson , April Aylesworth , Waasebiik

Belgarde , Shar Paquette , Blake Staines , Chuck Deeter , James Will , Madelyn Lawrence , Traci Djonne Schnake , Mitch Eickman Grant Raddatz & featuring Minneapolis powerhouse Jax Steele Producer is artistic director of the Mask and Rose – Cate Belleveau.

