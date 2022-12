Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, December 21 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience Pope Francis’ letter to care for our planet, interwoven with personal stories from five characters on their voyages of discovery and solving perhaps the biggest globally defining issue of our time: climate change.