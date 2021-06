Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, July 6 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore a broad collection of experiences, perspectives and points of view through a variety of short films that highlight the diversity of the Latino/a/x community and illuminate the vibrancy of the U.S. and Puerto Rico.