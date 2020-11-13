“The Last Five Years” Play Delayed Until December 3rd
After a positive COVID-19 test from one of the crew members, the play originally scheduled for November 12th-November 15th has been pushed back three weeks.
Tickets are available both in person and online.
- $12 for in-person
- $10 for online
All patrons are required to wear a mask, hand sanitizer will be available and the cast will be wearing mouth shield according to lead actor Travis Chaput.
The play will be performed at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples, on Dec. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.