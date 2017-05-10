The Land OF 10,000 Prepares For Governor’s Fishing Opener

A Minnesota tradition will continue with the 70th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.

The celebration will be held in St. Cloud, Minnesota on the Mississippi River May 11-14, 2017. Each year the event is hosted by the current governor. This will be Gov. Mark Dayton’s seventh time hosting. The event is coordinated by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a host community.

“Fishing is part of Minnesota’s identity and opening day is like a Minnesota holiday. Whether this weekend or another day, there are thousands of lakes and rivers in our state for anglers to catch a memory to last a lifetime,” said John Edman, director/CEO, Explore Minnesota.

Minnesota’s fishing opener kicks off the summer travel season and promotes the state’s recreational opportunities. Fishing is a key part of Minnesota’s tourism with its 11,482 lakes and 69,00 miles of rivers and streams.