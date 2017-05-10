DONATE

LPTV NEWS

The Land OF 10,000 Prepares For Governor’s Fishing Opener

Haydee Clotter
May. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

A Minnesota tradition will continue with the 70th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.

The celebration will be held in St. Cloud, Minnesota on the Mississippi River May 11-14, 2017. Each year the event is hosted by the current governor. This will be Gov. Mark Dayton’s seventh time hosting. The event is coordinated by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a host community.

“Fishing is part of Minnesota’s identity and opening day is like a Minnesota holiday. Whether this weekend or another day, there are thousands of lakes and rivers in our state for anglers to catch a memory to last a lifetime,” said John Edman, director/CEO, Explore Minnesota.

Minnesota’s fishing opener kicks off the summer travel season and promotes the state’s recreational opportunities. Fishing is a key part of Minnesota’s tourism with its 11,482 lakes and 69,00 miles of rivers and streams.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Expect An Increase In Hunting & Fishing License Fees

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Dept. Reminds Residents To Stay Off The Ice

Lakeland Currents: All Things Fishing

MN DNR Proposes License And Park Fee Increase

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Billie Strong said

Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Latest Story

0

Little Falls Man Injured When Motorcycle Hits Deer

One man is in the hospital after the motorcycle he was riding on hit a deer, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The
Posted on May. 10 2017

Recently Added

Little Falls Man Injured When Motorcycle Hits Deer

Posted on May. 10 2017

Athletes Compete At Brainerd Track And Field Invite

Posted on May. 10 2017

Bemidji Softball Wins Both Games Of Doubleheader Against Moorhead

Posted on May. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.