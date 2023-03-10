The Lakes Recovery Offers 1st Women’s Sober Home in Crow Wing County

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Recovery is the first sober home in Crow Wing County that caters to women. It is a safe and supportive space in Brainerd for them to return to following their treatments for addictions.

The Lakes Recovery was an idea co-founder Jordan Thiewes thought of years ago. Working with his fiancé and soon-to-be mother in-law, the three combined their own experiences at sober living homes and devised a plan to help women.

When arriving at the home, some women have a lot of trauma and crisis in their past. The home’s goal is to treat every person as normal as possible and make The Lakes Recovery a comfortable place on its own.

Women are given a chance to settle in and have a nice room to decorate as their own. With a garage full of hardware, they can pick from a variety of home decor that makes their living areas cozier.

While at the home, women are given asked to follow certain rules and go by a set structure. They will need to attend three meetings a week, and they will also need to work, go to school, or volunteer for 20 hours a week.

With all women entering the home in different stages, a few of the residents shared what it’s been like at the home so far.

“It took a little bit to adjust, but when you admit that you’re powerless over your addictions, and that you’re willing to change your life around, you need that help and you need that hope, and I have felt nothing but comfort here,” said resident Shana.

“When I got out of treatment, I didn’t know where to go, I wasn’t thinking of sober living, and from the minute I interviewed with [co-founder] Amy [Stone], she was so warm and kind, I only seen the place once, and then agreed to move into a sober home,” said resident Wendy. “And I’m so glad I did, I mean, my family is so happy because every time I talk to them, I’m just so happy and healthy.”

The Lakes Recovery’s boarding house currently has nine women so far but will house 14 in the future.

