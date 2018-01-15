DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

“The Hill Bar & Restaurant” Owners Look to Public For Help

Josh Peterson
Jan. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

After a devastating fire that burned The Hill Bar & Restaurant” Friday morning, the owners are looking to the public for help in replacing hotel reservation information that was lost in the fire.

While the Squaw Lake Bar & Restaurant burned and is considered a total loss, the hotel and laundromat remained untouched and are open for business.

In a statement released by the owners, Danielle and Jerry Grieger, they said that “The loss of the Hill bar and restaurant early Friday morning has been a devastation not only to the town of Squaw Lake MN but to its visitors as well.” The owners are extremely thankful for all of the support and help given from friends, volunteers, patrons, and residents of Squaw Lake.”

The owners are asking that people who held an upcoming reservation call (218) 659-9220 so that it can be documented and ensure their reservation.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

UPDATED: Fire Engulfs Bar & Restaurant In Squaw Lake

Brainerd Woman Escapes Fire With Help From Neighbors

Explosion And Fire Damages Grain Processing Elevator In East Grand Forks

Homeowners & Pets Rescued from Breezy Point House Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Latest Story

Two Sisters Share Message of Hope Through Figure Skating

Sisters; Cora and Jamie are passionate about helping others. “I think it is fantastic that the girls are wanting to teach other girls,” said
Posted on Jan. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Two Sisters Share Message of Hope Through Figure Skating

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

Six Kids Checked For Injuries After Sunday Morning Crash In Lake Of The Woods County

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

Five Injured, Including Three Children, In Garrison Crash

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

State Fairgrounds To Get $11.1 Million In Improvements In 2018

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

Bemidji Boys Swimming And Diving Hosts Invitational

Posted on Jan. 13 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.