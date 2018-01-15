“The Hill Bar & Restaurant” Owners Look to Public For Help

After a devastating fire that burned The Hill Bar & Restaurant” Friday morning, the owners are looking to the public for help in replacing hotel reservation information that was lost in the fire.

While the Squaw Lake Bar & Restaurant burned and is considered a total loss, the hotel and laundromat remained untouched and are open for business.

In a statement released by the owners, Danielle and Jerry Grieger, they said that “The loss of the Hill bar and restaurant early Friday morning has been a devastation not only to the town of Squaw Lake MN but to its visitors as well.” The owners are extremely thankful for all of the support and help given from friends, volunteers, patrons, and residents of Squaw Lake.”

The owners are asking that people who held an upcoming reservation call (218) 659-9220 so that it can be documented and ensure their reservation.