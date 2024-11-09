‘The Greatest Gift’ Ready to Shine Bright at Bemidji’s ‘Night We Light’ Celebration

If you live in the city of Bemidji and have had the chance to drive by Paul Bunyan Park, you may have seen the First City of Lights Foundation hard at work constructing Christmas displays by the lakefront.

On Friday morning, the foundation began construction on their newest, record-breaking display called “The Greatest Gift” in partnership with Bemidji Steel and Light Up the Night Productions. Workers from Bemidji Steel, along with First City of Lights members, worked all hours of the day to set up the 20-foot-by-20-foot-by-30-foot immersive walk-through, illuminated digital display.

“The Greatest Gift” will showcase 14,000 pixels and feature 16-foot-tall doorways. It’s rumored that a fire truck could fit underneath, and the bow on top of the gift, which Kingdom Builders Christian School students recently helped work on, is another 10 feet on its own.

The First City of Lights’ 28th annual Night We Light celebration will be held on Friday, November 29th, where an estimated 850,000 lights will be illuminated in downtown Bemidji.