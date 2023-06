Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, June 19 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet a new group of home cooks from across the country as they compete to win “The Great American Recipe.” This week’s challenges include preparing a dish that defines who they are and cooking a recipe that showcases their geographical region.