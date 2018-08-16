The GOP Welcomes Candidates To Bemidji For A Grand Old Party
It’s only been 24 hours since the 2018 campaign tickets has been finalized, and that has the Republican Party rallying in Bemidji for a fundraiser. Already top Republicans are out in force doing what they can to continue the success they experienced in 2016.
Coming off a strong primary win, gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson’s running mate Donna Bergstrom says their ticket is ready to take on the Walz –Flanagan campaign and stay on message. Republicans also feel they have momentum and looking to unseat long term U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.
A race that has received national attention is the contest for the 8th Congressional District, where Pete Stauber has received ongoing support from both President Trump and Vice President Pence. Republicans still reeling from the Trump train in 2016 hope the red wave can continue to carry them to victory in what are normally blue seats.
Another race receiving national attention is the race for Minnesota attorney general, where Republicans they feel they have an advantage going up against Congressman Keith Ellison.
With 83 days remaining until Election Day, candidates are hoping that the excitement and energy will continue all the way to the polls.
Over 250 people attended the fundraising dinner. Republican Secretary of State candidate John Howe and State Auditor candidate Pam Myhra also made appearances at the event.
