Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

The GOP Welcomes Candidates To Bemidji For A Grand Old Party

Josh Peterson
Aug. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

It’s only been 24 hours since the 2018 campaign tickets has been finalized, and that has the Republican Party rallying in Bemidji for a fundraiser. Already top Republicans are out in force doing what they can to continue the success they experienced in 2016.

Coming off a strong primary win, gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson’s running mate Donna Bergstrom says their ticket is ready to take on the Walz –Flanagan campaign and stay on message. Republicans also feel they have momentum and looking to unseat long term U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

A race that has received national attention is the contest for the 8th Congressional District, where Pete Stauber has received ongoing support from both President Trump and Vice President Pence. Republicans still reeling from the Trump train in 2016 hope the red wave can continue to carry them to victory in what are normally blue seats.

Another race receiving national attention is the race for Minnesota attorney general, where Republicans they feel they have an advantage going up against Congressman Keith Ellison.

With 83 days remaining until Election Day, candidates are hoping that the excitement and energy will continue all the way to the polls.

Over 250 people attended the fundraising dinner. Republican Secretary of State candidate John Howe and State Auditor candidate Pam Myhra also made appearances at the event.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Joe Radinovich Celebrates Primary Win In Brainerd

Minnesota Primary Turnout Estimated Highest In 24 Years

Pickar And Goddard Advance In Race For Crow Wing County Sheriff

Voters Head To The Polls For Minnesota Primary

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Itasca County Fair Celebrates 126 Years

Itasca County kicked off their 126th annual fair today. Around Grand Rapids, the fairgrounds is known as the gem of Itasca. The venue is home to
Posted on Aug. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Itasca County Fair Celebrates 126 Years

Posted on Aug. 15 2018

BSU Volleyball Looking to Rise Up

Posted on Aug. 15 2018

Golf Tips: Side Hills

Posted on Aug. 15 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - One-Minute Tomato Sandwich

Posted on Aug. 15 2018

20 for 20: Roseau Flooding (2002)

Posted on Aug. 15 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.