“The Elephant Man” to Play at Central Lakes College in Brainerd

Anthony Scott
Sep. 25 2018
Central Lakes College (CLC) in Brainerd opens its performing arts season later this week with their performance of The Elephant Man.

The Elephant Man is the first of four productions that the Brainerd Community Theater will put on at CLC this year. The performers consist of students at CLC and members of the community. The play may remind people of the 1980 film The Elephant Man, but it is not a direct adaptation.

The Elephant Man opens on Thursday, September 27th, and will run for six performances concluding on Thursday, October 4th. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. in the Chalberg Theatre.

Performances will be held on:

  • Thursday, September 27th
  • Friday, Sept. 28th
  • Saturday, Sept. 29th
  • Tuesday, October 2nd
  • Wednesday, Oct. 3rd
  • Thursday, Oct. 4th

To hear more about The Elephant Man, listen to the director, Patrick Spradlin, in the video below.

