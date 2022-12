Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This global environmental prize founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020 aims to spotlight, support groundbreaking solutions to our world’s environmental challenges.