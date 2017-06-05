DONATE

LPTV NEWS

The Eagles of Decorah

Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm

Unique to North America, the bald eagle is the continent’s most recognizable aerial predator, with a shocking white head, electric yellow beak, and penetrating eyes. In the 1960s, this symbol of the United States became an emblem of environmental degradation as the pesticide DDT and other human pressures brought it to the brink of extinction. But following their protection as an endangered species, bald eagles have come roaring back. Photographed by three-time Emmy-winning cinematographer Neil Rettig, this first-ever HD hour on bald eagles is an intimate portrait of these majestic raptors’ lives in the wild. Buy the DVD. This program premiered November 16, 2008.

Related Posts

Alone in the Wilderness

Golden Apple: Student Create Life With Butterflies

Community Spotlight: Exploring the Outdoors

Northwoods Adventure: MN Zip Line & Adventures Tour Now Open in Brainerd

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Recent Show

Profiles – Lee “Bone” Sherseth

Lee “Bone” Sherseth talks about how he approaches songwriting.
Posted on Jun. 1 2017

Recently Added

Glensheen and the Congdon Legacy

Posted on Jun. 5 2017

American Epic Sessions

Posted on Jun. 5 2017

Lakeland Currents: Police Body-Worn Cameras

Posted on Jun. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.