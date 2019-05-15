The Doobie Brothers Live from Beacon Theatre

June 1 at 7pm Donate to Support Programs Like This

The Doobie Brothers have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for over four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four GRAMMY® Awards. In Nover 2018, they returned to the Beacon Theatre in New York City for the first time in 25 years to perform two of their landmark albums, Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me. These historic concerts offered an opportunity for the Doobie fans to hear deep cuts and songs never before performed live by the band. This amazing live convert experience was captured for PBS viewers.