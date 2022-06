Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, June 12 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet the supergroup of Broadway stars who recreate some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. Trace the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies to the biggest hits of today.