Sunday, November 28 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and their families for this holiday special filmed in 1967. Songs include “Silent Night”, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and more. With special guest Sammy Davis, Jr.