The Crow Wing Viking Festival Canceled

Brad Hamilton — May. 12 2020

The Crow Wing Viking Festival, which was to be held August 29th at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, has been canceled for this year.

Festival Organizer, Julie Guth said: “We have been busily planning for the second annual Crow Wing Viking Festival since last Fall and were excited about our new location and attractions. Then we heard that the peak of COVID-19 in our county is expected in late August, which is, of course, when the festival was scheduled to happen. We value our guests, volunteers, and Vikings, and want to keep everyone safe. (And it’s true — not even the hardy Vikings are immune to the virus.) So, sadly, we have decided to postpone the Viking Festival until August of 2021. Meanwhile, stay safe, enjoy your summer, and check our website and Facebook page to keep up-to-date.”

