DONATE

LPTV NEWS

The Crow Wing County Landfill Is Energy Efficient Too

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

Did you know between 2006-2016 Crow Wing County recycled 30,809 mattresses and if they were stacked it would reach 4.8 miles high?

Crow Wing County wants you to think twice about your local landfill.

With new technology and innovations the public can benefit from innovative ways to help reduce pollutants and save money, according to Crow Wing County Solid Waste Coordinator Doug Morris.

The county’s landfill program is built to be self-sustaining, with adequate revenue through tipping fees to cover operating costs and future capital projects. In 2015, the county earned $38, 300 in carbon credits by reducing carbon emissions at the landfill by almost 11,000 metric tons.

Another energy saver is driving the layer of trash over three times so oxygen and moisture can work its way through the loosely packed fill and decompose the waste quickly.

Minnesota requires all non-metropolitan counties to recycle 35 percent of total solid waste by weight, Crow Wing County does a lot more at a rate of 51. 6 percent.

Over 25 years ago, Crow Wing County opened the first standalone lined landfill in the state.

These are some of the items you can bring to the Crow Wing County landfill for free: yard and garden pesticides, used oil, rechargeable batteries, lawn and garden material, used paint and aerosols, household cleaners, lead acid car and marine batteries and mercury devices like thermometers.

For more information on the Crow Wing County landfill visit www.crowwing.us and search “household harzardous waste” or call the Solid Waste Office at 218-824-1290.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Men Face Multiple Charges Following An Attempted Burglary

Two Brainerd Residents Arrested For Drug Possession

Crow Wing County Proposes Golf Course Project In Gull Lake

Two Brainerd Men Charged With Third Degree Burglary

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

Starting in July, Bemidji State University (BSU) will receive a $449, 887 grant to improve diversity in the nation’s nursing workforce by
Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Open House Scheduled In Little Falls For Highway Construction Project

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Minnesota Wild Will Debut New Jerseys For The Upcoming Season

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Plane Crash In Mahnomen Sends Pilot To Hospital

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

If You Plan On Target Practicing This Summer Follow These Guidelines

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.