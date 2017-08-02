DONATE

The Crow Wing County Fair Is In Town

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 1 2017
For over one hundred years, the Crow Wing County Fair has brought families and friends together to enjoy rides, food and (of course) the animals. Playing a large role in the county fair, as always, are the 4-H members.

“It’s a very good youth orientated program that makes the kids realize exactly what’s going on in real world agriculture here in the barns,” said Melissa Rahdo, the Show Coordinator.

All of the 4-Hers’ hard works pays off when they get to show their animal at the Crow Wing County Fair.

“During the fair is when they are showing their project, the projects they have worked on pretty much all year or all summer to the general public and educating the general public as to what these animals represent,” Rahdo said.

The livestock showing isn’t only a fun time for the kids, but for many adults as well.

“It’s wonderful to see them when they get that ribbon and walk away with a big smile on their face, then all of the hours we put into it makes it all worth it,” said Gary Doucette, the president of the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

Besides going to the fair to see the animals, the fair food might fall next in line for why residents come out to the fairgrounds. Fried foods including famous cheese curds from Curds & Cakes have been coming to the Crow Wing County fair for over 20 years.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere and everything. This is one of the greatest fairs in the state of Minnesota, we think,” said Darin Kjaer, owner of Curds & Cakes, Inc.

The fair has been around for quite a long time but after a large storm left damage last year, there are still new upgrades to see.

“We’ve got some new roofs on and everything is beautiful all the way down the middle. All of the old food booths have all new roofs on them and they are all painted up and we are really proud of how well everything came together,” Doucette said.

The community all comes together for one common goal each August.

“It’s all about the families and it’s all about the kids,” said Doucette.

The Crow Wing County Fair will continue to run through Saturday.

