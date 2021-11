Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the calendar flips to November, many people believe that means the holiday season is upon us. The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd thinks just that, as they plan to open their holiday exhibit, Kringle Market, this Saturday, November 6th.

