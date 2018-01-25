The Crossing Arts Alliance To Host Local Leatherworker Lucio Bavelli
The Crossing Arts Alliance announced today that it will host a talk by Italian-born, Baxter-based leatherworker Lucio Bavelli on Thursday, February 1st, at the Crossing Arts Alliance on Laurel St. in Downtown Brainerd.
Attendees will learn more about the artist, how he began his artistry, and what motivates him as an artist. The talk will then be followed by a question-and-answer session.
The event is free and open to the public.
