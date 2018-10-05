The Crossing Arts Alliance Announced As Nonprofit Of The Year

The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd has been named as the Nonprofit of the Year by Brainerd Community Action and the Brainerd Jaycees.

A committee with Brainerd Community Action selects a nonprofit every year based on their impact on the region and their ability to improve the overall quality of life for the community they serve.

The award was presented to The Crossing Arts Alliance at their 8×8 Silent Auction Fundraiser Thursday evening.

A Distinguished Service Awards banquet will be held on October 25 at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd to honor The Crossing Arts Alliance and other community members.