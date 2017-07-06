The City Of Bemidji Will Hold Special Archery Deer Hunts

The City of Bemidji is accepting applications for permits in order to participate in 2 special white-tailed deer archery hunts. They will follow the regular Minnesota deer archery season which runs September 16 through December 31, 2017.

The Bemidji Regional Airport hunt will take place outside of the fenced areas at the airport. Only 20 permits will be issued, depending on the amount of applications, a lottery drawing may need to be held.

The Northeast lake Bemidji hunt will take place in designated areas of Ward 5. Again, in case the number of applicants exceeds the amount of permits, a lottery drawing will take place.

The state will allow participants to harvest up to 5 deer for these special hunts. All other state hunting and trespass regulations, laws, City ordinances, and special hunt regulations still apply.

All applicants must pay a $8 non-refundable application fee with each application submitted. They must be received at City Hall by 4 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017.

Applications can be found at the Bemidji City Hall or on the City’s website at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.