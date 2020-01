Click to print (Opens in new window)

February 1 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS Video app and online at video.lptv.org.



With this new special, Great Performances puts the spotlight on Botti and his band, capturing one of today’s leading jazz trumpeters at his peak.