The Center in Brainerd Says Goodbye to Executive Director of 20 Years

A party isn’t a party without cake and balloons. But on Thursday, the cake tasted a little bittersweet as The Center in Brainerd said goodbye to DeAnn Barry, the senior organization’s executive director of over 20 years.

“It’s a good feeling in a lot of ways. More time for my husband, my kids, my grandkids,” Barry said. “And yet it’s a torn emotion because for 20 years, I’ve made friendships and relationships, and this is part of my social well-being, too. So it’s kind of hard to let some of that go.”

Barry has been a constant at The Center, leading a team of over 100 volunteers to help give back to the group’s nearly 1,300 members.

“My greatest accomplishment is just connecting the dots here, trying my very best to make things happen, to move The Center forward,” she stated. “That’s my accomplishment.”

She will be replaced by Darcy Walkowiak, who is looking forward to continuing the job that Barry started.

“DeAnn has passed the baton to me and has been gradually training me in so that I can try and fill her incredibly big shoes,” admitted Walkowiak. “It’s been really a great experience to learn what happens here and just to see her mission that she has put her heart and soul into in creating this community. And I just feel really honored to have that opportunity to show up and serve our community that way.”

But before Barry left the halls of The Center for the final time, members got the chance to say farewell and share stories, where some were filled with laughter and others with tears. And as the party died down and the tears were wiped away, Barry was showered with gratitude as The Center’s members bid her “Happy Trails” with a song.

Anyone looking to volunteer or join The Center can visit the organization’s website for more information.