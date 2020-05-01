The Center in Brainerd Opts For Curbside Pickup to Sell Donuts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Center in Brainerd typically sells dozens of donuts to the community every Thursday morning. In order to keep their elderly volunteers safe, staff members opted for curbside pickup where customers can stay in their vehicles.

The Center is a place where mature adults can go to socialize and to enjoy activities, but it’s also known for making donuts to sell to Baxter and Brainerd areas. As we continue to social distance, workers chose curbside pick up as the best solution to serve the community.

The donuts were made fresh to order throughout the morning, and The Center recognized hometown heroes by encouraging customers to get a box for workers on the frontlines.

By the end of the day, The Center sold over 500 dozen donuts, beating their previous record of nearly 300 dozen.

