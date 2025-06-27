We are right in the midst of summer and the Brainerd Lakes area has already had four days where the temperature read above 90 degrees. The Center in Brainerd offers activities for those aged 45 and older to get out of the sun and beat the heat.

The Center offers a wide variety of activities from quilting to bridge and everything in between on a daily basis. Darcy Walkowiak, the Executive Director of The Center, says that offering these events throughout the summertime can help keep adults active and social as temperatures continue to climb.

“I think often in the winter we have snowbirds that head south and they get a lot of stimulation while they’re down south, a meeting with friends, playing cards, being outside, doing different activities. And so I think it’s really important to continue that on even when you’re here in the summer. I know we have beautiful weather and it’s nice to be outside, but it’s still good to come and have that companionship and that sense of community among friends here as well.” said Walkowiak.

The Center is open 7 days a week, with activities happening every single day. For a full schedule of events, head to thebrainerdcenter.com.