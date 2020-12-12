Lakeland PBS

The Center in Brainerd Gives Away Cookies at their Holiday Party

Chris BurnsDec. 11 2020

Holiday parties all across the state of Minnesota are being canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. But that wouldn’t stop The Center in Brainerd from coming up with a way to bring holiday cheer to its members.

The Membership/Mentor committee gave away more than 600 cookies to 100 of their members on Friday, Dec. 11 as a way to celebrate the holiday season. The members holding tickets to the event were greeted by familiar faces such as friends, Ms. Claus, and an elf, while listening to the joyous holiday music provided by The Center Choir as they picked up their bags of goodies.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

