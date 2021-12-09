The Carpenters: Close To You & Christmas Memories

Thursday, December 10 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Carpenters: Close To You is a documentary that traces the Carpenters’ career through

the eyes of Richard Carpenter and the group’s friends in the music business, features all of their top recording hits, including “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” “Top of the World,” “Hurting Each Other,” “Only Yesterday,” “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.”

The Carpenters: Christmas Memories is a holiday program starring beloved brother-sister recording duo Richard and Karen Carpenter, the most successful American recording act of the 1970s. The all-new program focuses entirely on the Carpenters’ perennially popular Christmas music offering favorites “Winter Wonderland,” White Christmas” and more.