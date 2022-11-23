The Carpenters: Close To You & Christmas Memories (My Music)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, November 28 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Carpenters: Close To You is a music-filled documentary that traces the Carpenters’ career through the eyes of Richard Carpenter and the group’s friends in the music business. It features all of their top hits including “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “We’ve Only Just Begun, “Top of the World,” and “Close to You”

The Carpenters: Christmas Memories is a special holiday program that focuses on the Carpenters’ popular Christmas music including “The Christmas Song,” “Winter Wonderland, “White Christmas” and many more.