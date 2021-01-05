Lakeland PBS

The Cabin Coffee House & Cafe in Bemidji Closes After Decrease in Sales

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 4 2021

The Cabin Coffee House & Cafe in downtown Bemidji, which was owned and operated by Derek and Brett Leach, is now permanently closed. The decision was made on Saturday with a Facebook video from the two brothers, who said Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions were to blame for the restaurant’s declining sales.

The Leach brothers say that their businesses, which include Bar 209, Red Stu Breakfast Bar, and the Turtle River Chophouse, have experienced a loss of over 50% of sales with 89% of their staff being laid off. They’re hoping that people who support them will advocate for restaurants to reopen.

If you’ve purchased a gift card for The Cabin Coffee House & Cafe, you will be able to use it at Red Stu Breakfast Bar until August 31.

Destiny Wiggins

