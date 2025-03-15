The Bridge on 7th Overnight Shelter Works Towards Year-Round Operations in Brainerd

Bridges of Hope is looking to pilot year-round operations at The Bridge on 7th overnight shelter this year.

The decision comes in response to Brainerd’s proposed ordinance and Baxter’s ordinance, both of which prohibit unauthorized camping in public and private areas.

Originally established as a winter shelter, The Bridge on 7th is now poised to expand its services to meet evolving community needs. With the homelessness rates increasing 10 percent from 20-23 to 20-24 in Minnesota, Bridges of Hope knows the vital role their shelter plays.

“When we look at the statistics each night, each week, each month, what I can tell you is 71 different people stayed at our shelter in the month of February. We have the capacity for 30,” Bridges of Hope Executive Director Jana Shogren said. “I think the word has gotten out among that population that we are a safe space to be. No strings attached, besides come in and be a good person.”

The Bridge on 7th’s overnight shelter’s conditional use permit expires this May and is awaiting approval from the city before officially becoming year-round.