The Bridge on 7th Overnight Shelter in Brainerd Open for the Season

Bridges of Hope’s overnight shelter in Brainerd, The Bridge on 7th, is officially open for its fifth season.

Since its inception in 2021, The Bridge on 7th has provided 13,486 nights of shelter to those experiencing homelessness, helping over 500 different individuals.

“It shows that the unhoused issue is not just one organization’s issue, it’s a whole community issue,” said shelter manager Bill Wear. “Even though we’re here to provide the nights of sleep, it takes everyone in the community to make it happen.”

Open from September to May, the shelter operates nightly from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. It offers guests a place to sleep, personal necessities, and support from staff.

“We are all about trust, getting to know the people that come through our door … and getting to know their issues, their problems, their hopes and dreams so we can hopefully guide them to the right direction,” Wear said. “Not only we’re a place to get a nice night of sleep, but we’re also a place to where you can connect with your community.”

The connection is necessary as the shelter continues working towards its goal of helping those experiencing homelessness in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Last year, 54 people were unsheltered and 161 were in temporary housing.

“One of the things about our area versus a metropolitan area is, you can drive five minutes out of town and be in the woods and be hidden,” Wear said. “In major metropolitan areas, there’s nowhere to be hidden. In here, it’s a lot easier to blend in and not be as noticed. And when we don’t notice it, we don’t think there’s an issue, which is not the case.”

Staff work to abide by Bridges of Hope’s core values of faith, stewardship, and cultivating human connections that embrace diversity and celebrate the richness people of all backgrounds bring to the community.

“Nobody is immune to poverty and homelessness,” Wear said. “Anybody could be coming through our doors. I myself have been homeless at one point. I was given a chance, I was given that hope, and I want to see other people be able to get that chance and and get that hope because without hope, everything is lost.”

The Bridge on 7th overnight shelter is located at 1926 South 7th Street in Brainerd. Walk-ins are accepted from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.