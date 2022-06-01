The Brainerd Public Library Book Club Begins

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every second Wednesday of the month at 1:00 p.m. for one hour. The Brainerd Public Library invites members of the public and for new members who like to discuss a variety of books including literary novels, mysteries, and nonfiction titles such as memoirs and biographies. Members of the Library staff will have a discussion recommend related

books and other materials available through the library.

The title to be discussed on Wednesday, June 8 at 1:00 p.m. is, “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman. It is about a retirement village where four unlikely friends meet weekly to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves “The Thursday Murder Club.”

The funds to purchase ten copies of a title for patrons to borrow, Is provided by the Brainerd Public Library and support by the book club.

These copies may be picked up at the front desk during the month prior to the meeting, during the Library’s regular hours. To receive the Zoom link, please call the library to register at 218-829-5574. For more information on any of the events, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary.

